Records tumble as Klaasen-Miller spree takes South Africa to 416/5 against Australia 

South Africa recorded their seventh total of over 400 in ODIs powered by a mind-blowing onslaught from Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. Australia were at the receiving end of another special South Africa batting innings as the hosts put on 416/5 in fifty overs in the fourth ODI in Centurion. This is South Africa's seventh total of over 400 in ODIs, the most by any team.

South Africa made 268 runs in the last 20 overs and 173 in the last 10 as Klaasen plundered 174 from 83 balls, recording his hundred of 57 deliveries. He was ably supported by Miller's 45-ball 82. The duo put on a record double-century stand in just 85 balls and making 222 in 92 balls, the pair separated only off the final ball when Klaasen holed out off Marcus Stoinis.

No other double-century stand in the history of ODIs has come at a better run rate than 14.47 between Miller and Klaasen on Friday. Klaasen's knock makes this the eighth-highest score by a South African in men's ODIs. The 57-ball hundred is also the second-fastest in ODIs against Australia after the 52 balls taken by Virat Kohli for his ton in Jaipur in 2013.

The 174 by Klaasen is the second-highest score by a batter from No.5 or below in ODIs after Kapil Dev's 175* against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa registered an unwanted record to his name, conceding 113 runs in his ten overs, the joint-most by any bowler in men's ODIs. Mick Lewis of Australia had also conceded 113 runs in the famous series decider between these two sides in 2006 when South Africa chased down 435.

South Africa were 2-1 behind in the ODI series heading into this game, but the batting performance showed their strength as a batting unit. With the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup just over two weeks away, this showing against the No.1 ranked team in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings is as good a warning as any as they pursue a maiden World Cup title. (ANI)

