Left Menu

"It's better he moved on": Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Henderson's departure

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp disclosed the reason that played a major role in Jordan Henderson's departure to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq. 

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:01 IST
"It's better he moved on": Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Henderson's departure
Jurgen Klopp (Photo/Liverpool). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wolverhampton [UK], September 15 (ANI):  Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp disclosed the reason that played a major role in Jordan Henderson's departure to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq. Earlier this month, Henderson opened up about his move and said that he accepted the offer from Saudi Arabia because he wanted to feel "wanted" and "valued", instead of simply following the money.

While speaking in the pre-match press conference, Klopp was quizzed about Hendorson's transfer and he said as quoted from Goal.com, "Hendo said the truth. That's how it was. We had talks, I told him I wanted him to stay but we talked about maybe not playing regularly." "I cannot tell a player they can have 50 games because I don't know that. In our relationship, I thought it was important we speak about 'what happens if'. Hendo, I love him but he was not great when they didn't play, [James] Milner and Lucas [Leiva] were the same. So we talk about that now," Klopp added.

The German manager went on to say that he couldn't guarantee regular game time to the Englishman and it was better for him to move on. "So, in Hendo's ears and mind, he thought I didn't want him there. If I said Hendo would be the main man for me he would stay but I couldn't. That's why it's better he moved on. Not a bit of bad blood. Captain of best Liverpool team in the Premier League era," Klopp added.

Liverpool will be looking to go at the top of the table against Wolves on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023