Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly to start steel factory in Bengal

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to don the hat of an industrialist by starting a steel factory at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur of West Bengal.Ganguly, who is part of a delegation that accompanied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 12-day trip to Spain and Dubai, said that the factory would be complete in five to six months.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2023 08:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 08:44 IST
Sourav Ganguly to start steel factory in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to don the hat of an industrialist by starting a steel factory at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur of West Bengal.

Ganguly, who is part of a delegation that accompanied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 12-day trip to Spain and Dubai, said that the factory would be complete in five to six months. ''I just take this opportunity to thank the chief minister as we are starting to build a third steel plant in Bengal. A lot of us believe that I only played the sport. But we started a small steel plant in 2007, and in five to six months, we will start building our new steel plant in Medinipore,'' Ganguly said.

Addressing the 'Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)' in Madrid on Thursday, Ganguly went on to state that in another year's time, he would be able to complete the state-of-the-art facility.

''I must tell you this is from practical experience and not because I am with the chief minister, the entire process just took four to five months to complete,'' he said.

The former BCCI president referred to his family business started by his grandfather some 50-55 years ago and how supportive the state government was at that time.

''This state has always invited the rest of the world for business. That is why the CM is in this country today. It is very clear that the government wants to work for the development of the state and the youth,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023