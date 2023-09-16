Plan was to take it till 35th over, see what we could do from there: SA's Klaasen after win over Australia

Following his swashbuckling, match-winning knock against Australia in the fourth ODI, South African batter Heinrich Klaasen said that initially, the plan was to play till the 35th over and see what he and his batting partner could do from there, adding that he thought of targeting spin and causing heavy damage in last 10-12 overs. An all-round South Africa crushed Australia by 164 runs in the fourth ODI following a batting masterclass by Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller and an excellent performance by the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi on Friday.

"I am trying to take everything in. It is a special day but I don't remember a lot of the innings. Will have to go back and watch. (Discussion at drinks) It was about rebuilding the innings. We wanted to take it to the 35th over and see what happened from there. The bowling was good till then but they could not hold on. The wicket also got better. I thought I could target spin and make big damage with Dave (Miller) in the last 10-12 overs. It was a normal partnership. When Rassie and I batted, our aim was 320, then it was 380, and when Dave and I batted it was 400. It is pretty sweet to do it on my home ground. The crowd was incredible, they looked after me nicely," said Klaasen in a post-match presentation. Coming to the match, the Proteas were put to bat first by Australia. Quinton de Kock (45 in 64 balls with five fours) and Reeza Hendricks (28 in 34 balls with five fours) put on a 64-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, there was a 74-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen (62 in 65 balls with seven fours and two sixes).

Josh Hazlewood (2/79) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis and Michael Neser took a wicket each. In the chase of 417, Australia was never really a threat. A 72-run partnership between Alex Carey and Tim David (35 in 25 balls) was the highest point of the Australian innings. Carey was the lone warrior for the visitors, scoring 99 in 77 balls, consisting of nine fours and four sixes. Australia was bundled out for 252 runs in 34.5 overs and lost by 164 runs.

Lungi Ngidi (4/51) and Kagiso Rabada (3/41) were the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. Klaasen took home the 'Player of the Match' award and the series is level at 2-2, with one more game to go. (ANI)

