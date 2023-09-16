Left Menu

Soccer-Neymar makes debut as Al-Hilal hand Al-Riyadh 6-1 thrashing

Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer Neymar made his Saudi Pro League debut for Al-Hilal on Friday, coming off the bench to feature for the final 26 minutes of his new club's 6-1 demolition of Al-Riyadh.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 13:00 IST
Neymar Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer Neymar made his Saudi Pro League debut for Al-Hilal on Friday, coming off the bench to feature for the final 26 minutes of his new club's 6-1 demolition of Al-Riyadh. The 31-year-old, who last month joined the former Asian champions for 90 million euros ($95.9 million) from Paris Saint-Germain, was introduced in the 64th minute for fellow Brazilian Michael and set up Malcom to score Al-Hilal's fourth in the 83rd minute.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had put Al-Hilal in front with a 30th minute penalty before goals from Yassir Al-Shahrani and Nasser Al-Dawsari gave the league leaders a comfortable advantage. Neymar, who surpassed Pele's record as Brazil's leading scorer when he netted twice in last Friday's 5-1 win over Bolivia, had not played for Al-Hilal since moving to Saudi Arabia due to an ankle injury.

Fans jeered as Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari opted to take an 87th minute penalty as Neymar watched on, the Saudi Arabia winger converting before adding his side's sixth goal in injury time. ($1 = 0.9385 euros)

