Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen fails to reach top 10 in Singapore qualifying

Red Bull's runaway Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen failed to make the top 10 in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, with team mate Sergio Perez also falling short.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:51 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen fails to reach top 10 in Singapore qualifying
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Red Bull's runaway Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen failed to make the top 10 in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, with team mate Sergio Perez also falling short. The Dutch 25-year-old, record winner of the last 10 races in a row, was dumped out of the second phase along with Mexican Perez.

"That was ... shocking, absolutely shocking experience," Verstappen said over the team radio after qualifying 11th and being pushed out of the top 10 at the end of the phase by AlphaTauri stand-in Liam Lawson. Perez, 145 points behind Verstappen in the standings but still his closest title rival, qualified only 13th after a late spin.

Red Bull have won every race this season and a record 15 in a row dating back to last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023