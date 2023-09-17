Left Menu

A five-for was in my destiny today: Siraj

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:06 IST
A five-for was in my destiny today: Siraj
Pacer Mohammed Siraj Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The complex questions that Mohammed Siraj asked during his dream spell of 6 for 21 was most due to the simple things that he was able to do perfectly on what turned out to be a Super Sunday for the Indian cricket team.

Perhaps, he was destined to have a day like this, said the Hyderabadi.

''Jitna naseeb mein hota hai wahi milta, aaj mera naseeb tha (You get what's in our destiny, today it was my destiny),'' Siraj summed up the mood while talking to broadcasters in the mid-innings break.

He was particularly referring to the Thiruvananthpuram third ODI in Sri Lanka's tour of India where he got four wickets early but could not manage a five-for as Sri Lanka folded for 73 while chasing a stiff 391.

''Last time, I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early, couldn't get the five-for.'' ''I did not try too much today. I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket and did not find much in the previous games. ''But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Such was the swing I was getting on this wicket that I tried to entice the batter to go on the front foot and make them drive.

''If you are not going for wickets, you will be successful on this pitch. It was about sticking to one line and hit the same area. ''I'm so happy with my performance and this is a dream come true for me,'' he added.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka found themselves all at sea.

Jasprit Bumrah (5-1-23-1) started it all with a wicket off the third ball and then Siraj just ripped the opposition's batting lineup by taking four wickets in the fourth over alone. He then came back and dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, thus completing his five-wicket haul in just his second over.

Later Hardik Pandya (2.2-0-3-3) polished off the tail to bowl Sri Lanka out for 50.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023