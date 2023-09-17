Left Menu

Rugby-Australia captain Skelton out of Fiji test with calf injury

Australia captain Will Skelton has been withdrawn from Sunday's crunch World Cup clash against Fiji with a calf strain after failing to prove his fitness, the team said. Hooker Dave Porecki will lead the Wallabies in the Pool C match in his absence, while Richie Arnold will take his place in the second row and Matt Philip comes in as cover for the locks on the bench.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:12 IST
Rugby-Australia captain Skelton out of Fiji test with calf injury
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Australia captain Will Skelton has been withdrawn from Sunday's crunch World Cup clash against Fiji with a calf strain after failing to prove his fitness, the team said.

Hooker Dave Porecki will lead the Wallabies in the Pool C match in his absence, while Richie Arnold will take his place in the second row and Matt Philip comes in as cover for the locks on the bench. Skelton's injury is a second blow for Australia this week as they prepare for a match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard which could all but earn them a place in the quarter-finals.

Tighthead prop Taniela "Tongan Thor" Tupou will miss the match after sustaining a hamstring strain also described as minor by team officials. Team: 15-Ben Donaldson, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Nic White, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Richie Arnold, 4-Nick Frost, 3-James Slipper, 2-David Porecki (captain), 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Blake Schoupp, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22-Lalakai Foketi, 23-Suliasi Vunivalu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023