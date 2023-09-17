Rugby-Australia captain Skelton out of Fiji test with calf injury

Australia captain Will Skelton has been withdrawn from Sunday's crunch World Cup clash against Fiji with a calf strain after failing to prove his fitness, the team said.

Hooker Dave Porecki will lead the Wallabies in the Pool C match in his absence, while Richie Arnold will take his place in the second row and Matt Philip comes in as cover for the locks on the bench. Skelton's injury is a second blow for Australia this week as they prepare for a match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard which could all but earn them a place in the quarter-finals.

Tighthead prop Taniela "Tongan Thor" Tupou will miss the match after sustaining a hamstring strain also described as minor by team officials. Team: 15-Ben Donaldson, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Nic White, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Richie Arnold, 4-Nick Frost, 3-James Slipper, 2-David Porecki (captain), 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Blake Schoupp, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22-Lalakai Foketi, 23-Suliasi Vunivalu

