Cricket-Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win Australia series

The win ensured a 3-2 series victory for South Africa, who lost the opening two matches but bounced back with three successive wins to boost morale before next month's World Cup in India.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

All-rounder Marco Jansen shone with bat and ball as South Africa won the fifth and final One Day International against Australia by 122 runs at the Wanderers on Sunday to complete a come-from-behind series victory. Jansen scored 47 runs off 23 balls as South Africa overcame a slow start to set a formidable target of 315-9 after being sent in to bat first.

He then took a career-best ODI haul of 5-39 off eight overs, as the visitors were dismissed for 193 in 34.1 overs. The win ensured a 3-2 series victory for South Africa, who lost the opening two matches but bounced back with three successive wins to boost morale before next month's World Cup in India. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

