Veteran runners express excitement for 18th Delhi Half Marathon

With the 18th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon nearing, runners from various parts of the national capital are gearing up for the day. There's plenty of enthusiasm amongst the participating runners for the October 15 event, especially among those, who have been at it for several years.

Sumant Kumar, who has participated in the Delhi Half Marathon for over 15 years, said that for a running enthusiast, any opportunity to get going and run with fellow runners is fun. "There is a bunch of us friends and we keep in touch and plan our runs, and it is another opportunity for us to meet and encourage each other, talk fitness," he said, according to a release.

The 57-year-old, an engineer and an athlete from his school days noted that fitness was the main reason to take up running full-time during his formative years. "I wanted to remain fit and then I realized that I enjoyed it quite a bit and was able to maintain pace and stamina over a long distance. I thought this would be the best way to get some exercise, and not be dependent on a partner or a team." Anil Gulati, who ran his first Delhi Half Marathon in 2006 and has been there at the starting line every year after that said running is a sport that grows on you and there is no age barrier.

"Another thing that I love about the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is that it allows us to run in the middle of the road in the city and look at the monuments from a very different point of view. You see Delhi from a very different angle, and one of the best aspects for me is you make friends. There are no losers in running and every step you take is a win." Another veteran runner Amit Gupta said he always feels happy on Race Day as the event brings people from all corners of the city and country together, making it a vibrant atmosphere, just as the winter begins to set in.

Holder of a special bib (Bib Number – 2222) which he received on the 10th anniversary of the race, Amit expressed why he is passionate about running. "The running culture has improved a lot over the last two decades, and it continues to grow at a rapid pace. Training for the marathon and the race too, both are very enjoyable, and help stay in a discipline with a lot of excitement. And the best thing is you can do it alone, all you need is a pair of shoes and the road ahead."

The Delhi Half Marathon will be held on October 15, 2023. Registration for all physical race categories — half marathon, open 10K, Great Delhi Run (approx.4.5km), Senior Citizens' Run (approx.2.5km) and the Champions with Disability Run (approx. 2.5km) is open until 11:59 PM on Friday, September 22, 2023 or until spots are filled, whichever is earlier. (ANI)

