Rugby-Springboks opt for seven forwards on the bench against Ireland

Lock Eben Etzebeth has been passed fit to play for South Africa against Ireland in their Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture in Paris on Saturday as coach Jacques Nienaber opted for seven forwards on the bench. Etzebeth, a major ‘enforcer’ in the Springbok pack, had been struggling with a shoulder problem picked up in the 18-3 victory over Scotland, but will line up with Franco Mostert in the second row.

It is the same starting XV that defeated the Scots, bar Bongani Mbonambi at hooker as he replaces Malcolm Marx, who has since been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden are the replacement hooker options, while the Munster lock pairing of Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman are also on the bench.

Team: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Steven Kitshoff Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Jean Kleyn, 20-RG Snyman, 21-Marco van Staden, 22-Kwagga Smith, 23-Cobus Reinach.

