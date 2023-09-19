Left Menu

Rugby-Springboks opt for seven forwards on the bench against Ireland

Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden are the replacement hooker options, while the Munster lock pairing of Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman are also on the bench. Team: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Steven Kitshoff Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Jean Kleyn, 20-RG Snyman, 21-Marco van Staden, 22-Kwagga Smith, 23-Cobus Reinach.

Reuters | Marseille | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:40 IST
Rugby-Springboks opt for seven forwards on the bench against Ireland
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

Lock Eben Etzebeth has been passed fit to play for South Africa against Ireland in their Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture in Paris on Saturday as coach Jacques Nienaber opted for seven forwards on the bench. Etzebeth, a major ‘enforcer’ in the Springbok pack, had been struggling with a shoulder problem picked up in the 18-3 victory over Scotland, but will line up with Franco Mostert in the second row.

It is the same starting XV that defeated the Scots, bar Bongani Mbonambi at hooker as he replaces Malcolm Marx, who has since been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden are the replacement hooker options, while the Munster lock pairing of Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman are also on the bench.

Team: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Steven Kitshoff Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Jean Kleyn, 20-RG Snyman, 21-Marco van Staden, 22-Kwagga Smith, 23-Cobus Reinach.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
2
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
3
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India
4
eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd acquires Ranet4u, charts growth path

eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd acquires Ranet4u, charts growth path

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023