Vishnu Sarvanan, Neha Thakur shine on day two of sailing

Tokyo Olympian Vishnu Sarvanan led the show with a good performance as India had a mixed day in sailing at the Asian Games here on Friday.
Sarvanan, who competed in the men's laser category and finished 20th in a field of 35 in the last Olympics, won his third race on day two that put him in the lead in a 13-member field in the men's dinghy category.
Four more races are left in the category.
In girl's dinghy that has an eight-member field, Neha Thakur occupied the second post after winning her fourth race on day two.
Ishwariya Ganesh (women's windsurfer RS:X) and the pair of Shital Verma-Harshita Tomar (women's skiff) occupied the third positions in their respective categories with two more races left.
