Left Menu

Vishnu Sarvanan, Neha Thakur shine on day two of sailing

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 22-09-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 22:17 IST
Vishnu Sarvanan, Neha Thakur shine on day two of sailing
  • Country:
  • China

Tokyo Olympian Vishnu Sarvanan led the show with a good performance as India had a mixed day in sailing at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Sarvanan, who competed in the men's laser category and finished 20th in a field of 35 in the last Olympics, won his third race on day two that put him in the lead in a 13-member field in the men's dinghy category.

Four more races are left in the category.

In girl's dinghy that has an eight-member field, Neha Thakur occupied the second post after winning her fourth race on day two.

Ishwariya Ganesh (women's windsurfer RS:X) and the pair of Shital Verma-Harshita Tomar (women's skiff) occupied the third positions in their respective categories with two more races left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023