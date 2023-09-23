Left Menu

Rugby-Last-gasp penalty miss denies Portugal first win

They then dominated the second half and were rewarded by two penalties for Samuel Marques before Storti blasted through again for his second try and a shock 18-13 lead. Tengizi Zamtaradze forced his way over in the corner at the end to level the scores but Luka Matkava sent the touchline conversion wide.

Nuno Sousa Guedes missed a last-minute penalty as Portugal agonisingly missed out on a first-ever World Cup victory on Saturday as Georgia scored a 78th-minute try - then missed the conversion - to force a thrilling 18-18 draw. After a second-minute try by Akaki Tabutsadze, Georgia dominated most of the first half of the Pool C clash as the boot of Tedo Abzhandadze stretched their lead to 13-0. Portugal started their comeback near the end of the first half when Raffaele Storti showed great evasive skills to squeeze in for a try to make it 13-5 at the break. They then dominated the second half and were rewarded by two penalties for Samuel Marques before Storti blasted through again for his second try and a shock 18-13 lead.

Tengizi Zamtaradze forced his way over in the corner at the end to level the scores but Luka Matkava sent the touchline conversion wide. Portugal attacked again but, with Marques off the pitch, fullback Guedes stepped up for the difficult effort but pulled it wide.

