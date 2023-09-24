Nagal, Myneni-Ramkumar make pre-quarterfinals with easy victories
Zhukayev was leading 3-0 in the match when Mukhidinov decided to concede the contest.The second seeded Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan outplayed Nepals Abhishek Bastola and Pradip Khadka 6-2 6-3 in another easy match in their mens doubles opening round that lasted just 57 mins.
- Country:
- China
India's top tennis player Sumit Nagal moved to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games without losing a game as he expectedly thrashed Macau's hapless Ho Tin Marco Leung, here on Sunday.
It was expected to be an easy second-round match for the 159th ranked Nagal, whose rival does not even have a ranking on the ATP computer.
The fifth seed Nagal, who had got a first round bye, needed just 45 minutes to dispatch his opponent 6-0 6-0. He will next take on Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev, who advanced after his Tajikistani rival Firuz Mukhidinov retired from the contest. Zhukayev was leading 3-0 in the match when Mukhidinov decided to concede the contest.
The second seeded Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan outplayed Nepal's Abhishek Bastola and Pradip Khadka 6-2 6-3 in another easy match in their men's doubles opening round that lasted just 57 mins.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"India has honoured us": Foreign Minister Momen on Bangladesh invited as guest country at G20
India’s G20 Presidency has walked the talk: Nirmala Sitharaman
200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 15 drafts led to consensus on Ukraine: India's Sherpa
G20: India's Global Biofuel Alliance initiative calls for utilization of sustainable fuels
'Game-changing regional investment': US President Joe Biden on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor