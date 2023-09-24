Left Menu

Charanjot Singh, Karman Tikka go down fighting

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 24-09-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 20:03 IST
Charanjot Singh, Karman Tikka go down fighting
  • Country:
  • China

Top seeded Indian Charanjot Singh and Karman Tikka bowed out of the Asian Games after suffering hard-fought defeats in the FC Online-4 game of the E-Sports event here on Sunday.

Charanjot Singh suffered a 0:2 defeat to China's Liu Jiacheng in his opening game but bounced back strongly with three consecutive wins.

He won 2-0 against Aristorenas Jorrel of Phillipines, 2-1 against Alrowaihi RKM of Bahrain and 2-0 against Yessentayev Olzhas of Kazakhstan in the Losers Bracket Round 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

However, his campaign came to an end after enduring a 0-2 defeat against Liu Jiacheng of China in the Losers Bracket Round 4.

On the other hand, fifth seed Karman Singh went down fighting 1-2 to Faqeehi Abdulaziz Abdullatif of Bahrain in his tournament opener.

Like Charanjot, he too made a strong comeback by defeating Kiswani Abdelrahman of Palestine 2-1 in the Losers Bracket Round 1 before going down 1-2 to Aldhafiri Meshari of Kuwait in the Losers Bracket Round 2, to exit the competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023