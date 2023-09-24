Charanjot Singh, Karman Tikka go down fighting

Top seeded Indian Charanjot Singh and Karman Tikka bowed out of the Asian Games after suffering hard-fought defeats in the FC Online-4 game of the E-Sports event here on Sunday.

Charanjot Singh suffered a 0:2 defeat to China's Liu Jiacheng in his opening game but bounced back strongly with three consecutive wins.

He won 2-0 against Aristorenas Jorrel of Phillipines, 2-1 against Alrowaihi RKM of Bahrain and 2-0 against Yessentayev Olzhas of Kazakhstan in the Losers Bracket Round 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

However, his campaign came to an end after enduring a 0-2 defeat against Liu Jiacheng of China in the Losers Bracket Round 4.

On the other hand, fifth seed Karman Singh went down fighting 1-2 to Faqeehi Abdulaziz Abdullatif of Bahrain in his tournament opener.

Like Charanjot, he too made a strong comeback by defeating Kiswani Abdelrahman of Palestine 2-1 in the Losers Bracket Round 1 before going down 1-2 to Aldhafiri Meshari of Kuwait in the Losers Bracket Round 2, to exit the competition.

