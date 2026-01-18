JD(U) Politics Unraveled: Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan's Bold Remarks

In a bold declaration, former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' dismissed any speculation of his rival RCP Singh's return to the party, underscoring a narrative of ongoing political conflicts within the JD(U).

Lalan discredited Prashant Kishor, a former party vice-president and critic, for his inaccurate prediction regarding the JD(U)'s performance in Bihar's Assembly elections which saw unexpected success under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

He also didn't shy away from casting aspersions on opposition leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, belittling their election outcomes and reinforcing the JD(U)'s current stable footing.

