Asian Games: Humpy, Harika secure wins in women's individual chess event round 2; Vidit loses, Arjun plays tie

The round three and four for both men's and women's will be played on Monday. After eight rounds, there will be medal matches taking place for men's and women's individual categories. Chess at the Asian Games 2023 will take place from September 24 to October 7.

Koneru Humpy. (Photo- FIDE). Image Credit: ANI
Indian men's chess player Vidit Gujarathi faced defeat, Arjun Kumar Ereigais played out a tie while women's chess players Harika Dronavalli and Koneru Humpy won their games in the second round of men's and women's individual competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday. Vidit lost 1-0 to Kazakhstan's Kazybek Nogerbek while Arjun played a 0.5-0.5 tie with Vietnam's Le Tuan Minh.

On the other hand, Harika won by 1-0 against Singapore's Gong Qianyun and Humpy won by 1-0 against Vietnam's Phạm Le Thao Nguyen. Earlier, in the Men's first round, Vidit beat Bangladesh's Rahman Mohammad Fahad by 1-0. On the other hand, Arjun defeated the Philippines' Bersamina Paulo by 1-0.

In the women's round, Humpy clinched a 1-0 win against Iran's Alinasabalamdari Mobina. Meanwhile, Harika has beaten United Arab Emirates' Alali Rouda also by 1-0. The round three and four for both men's and women's will be played on Monday.

Chess at the Asian Games 2023 will take place from September 24 to October 7. India has secured four medals in Asian Games chess in their history at the event - two gold and as many bronze medals. Koneru Humpy got two gold medals at Doha 2006 in the women's individual and mixed team events. Harika Dronavalli clinched the individual women's bronze at Guangzhou 2010 while the men's team claimed a third-place finish at the same event.

After eight rounds, there will be medal matches taking place for men's and women's individual categories. Asian Games 2023 chess: India's squadMen: Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

Women: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B. (ANI)

