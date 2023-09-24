Left Menu

Mumbai City FC beat NEUFC 2-1

Former champions Mumbai City FC got the better of NorthEast United FC 2-1 in their Indian Super League ISL match here on Sunday.J. Pereyra Diaz scored a brace for Mumbai, finding the back of the net on the 25th and 37th minutes.

Former champions Mumbai City FC got the better of NorthEast United FC 2-1 in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Sunday.

J. Pereyra Diaz scored a brace for Mumbai, finding the back of the net on the 25th and 37th minutes. After Mumbai had taken the lead, Parthib Gogoi reduced the deficit for NEUFC with his strike in the 31st minute. After regaining the lead, Mumbai City FC managed to hold on to their one-goal cushion for the remainder of the game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in the Assam capital without much ado.

