Triathlon-Britain's Potter wins world title after brilliant run

Potter's title came on the back of a remarkable season, following an opening series win and now qualifying for her second Olympic Games having raced over 10,000 metres on the track in Rio de Janeiro. She finished top of the overall standings with 4,559 points, ahead of French duo Beaugrand (4,411) and Emma Lombardi (3,793).

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 00:24 IST
Britain's Beth Potter won her first world title and a coveted slot in the 2024 Olympics after surging through on the run to win the women's triathlon World Championship Finals in Spain on Sunday. The 31-year-old was a touch off the pace during the swim and bike sections but delivered a great run to take gold ahead of fellow Briton Kate Waugh.

France's Cassandre Beaugrand completed the podium as she edged out Germany's Lisa Tertsch, who was forced to serve a 15-second penalty. Potter's title came on the back of a remarkable season, following an opening series win and now qualifying for her second Olympic Games having raced over 10,000 metres on the track in Rio de Janeiro.

She finished top of the overall standings with 4,559 points, ahead of French duo Beaugrand (4,411) and Emma Lombardi (3,793). "This has a been a dream season and I'm lost for words," she said. "The Olympics in Paris was the goal and winning the World Championships is a bonus.

"I wasn't going too good on the swim and bike so had to work harder. I felt better throughout the race, backed myself, believed in my training and was good on the run."

