Rower Parminder Singh emulates his father's bronze-winning feat

Rower Parminder Singh emulated his father's feat when he clinched a bronze in the men's quadruple sculls event at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Monday. The 23-year-old was well aware of the history he repeated at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre here, as it was 21 years ago his father Inderpal Singh won a bronze in the men's coxless four at the 2002 Busan Asian Games.

''It feels surreal. I took up rowing because of him, so to be able to follow him and win a medal, and have him watch it all is incredible,'' Parminder was quoted as saying by the Hangzhou Asian Games website. Inderpal is one of India's first Olympic rowers, having competed at the 2000 Sydney Games. He is now a coach of the team, which has put up an impressive performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games with two silver and three bronze medals. India is third in the total rowing medal count.

On Sunday, Parminder and his partner Satnam Singh finished sixth in the men's double sculls final after being in second position for a majority of the race.

''We were in the race to win a medal, but in the last 150m Satnam felt a twist in his neck and he wasn't able to breathe, which led to a complete shutdown for him,'' Parminder said of his partner.

''We had a lot of power left, we could have easily crossed the line, but this happened at an unfortunate time,'' he said.

''I have had plenty of ups and downs before, but it felt like someone took the medal away from around my neck.'' The Indian men's quadruple sculls team comprising Parminder, Satnam, Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh returned on Monday to make amends.

''We were a bit disappointed with the result yesterday, but I'm glad I was able to get a medal today. This makes up for everything,'' Parminder said.

