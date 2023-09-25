IBSA Blind Football Intercontinental Cup at Kochi from September 26

The 'IBSA Blind Football Intercontinental Cup 2023' will be held in Kochi from September 26 to October 2 at the United Sports Centre at Kakkanad, the Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF) said on Monday.

Teams from Costa Rica, Chile, Poland, Romania, Greece, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea and India will participate in the tournament. Mariano Travaglino, technical delegate from Argentina, conducted the tournament draw. ''India will compete in Group B and will face Chile in the opening match on Tuesday at 06:30 PM,'' the IBFF said in a release.

Kerala High Court Chief Justice, Justice Ashish J Desai, will inaugurate the Intercontinental Cup.

IBFF said the Indian men's team is ranked 14th in the world while the women's team emerged as the 4th ranked team in the World Championship held in August 2023 at Birmingham in UK.

