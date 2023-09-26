Left Menu

Manchester City treble trophy tour arrives in Mumbai 

The four highly esteemed pieces of silverware, the Premier League trophy, the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the UEFA Super Cup made their way to the city of Mumbai which has one of the most diverse football fanbases in the nation, read the release.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 06:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 06:51 IST
Manchester City treble trophy tour arrives in Mumbai 
Manchester City Treble Trophy reached Mumbai (Image: Manchester City) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manchester City Treble Trophy Tour reached the 'City of Dreams', Mumbai. The four highly esteemed pieces of silverware, the Premier League trophy, the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the UEFA Super Cup made their way to the city of Mumbai which has one of the most diverse football fanbases in the nation, read the release.

The four trophies that constitute the Cityzens' first-ever treble success were displayed in front of the iconic GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti at the Shree Ram Mandir Wadala in Mumbai, providing the perfect opportunity for Manchester City to embrace the rich culture of Mumbai during the ongoing Ganpati festival in Maharashtra, which is revered to be the biggest celebration in the city and the state. Last season, Manchester City became the first English team since 1999 after their arch-rival Manchester United to complete a treble.

The Blues came from behind to beat Arsenal and lift their third consecutive Premier League. In the FA Cup final, City secured a 2-1 victory against local rival Manchester United to clinch the second trophy of the season. Finally, Rodri's curving shot in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan completed the historic treble. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023