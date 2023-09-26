Manchester City treble trophy tour arrives in Mumbai 

Manchester City Treble Trophy Tour reached the 'City of Dreams', Mumbai. The four highly esteemed pieces of silverware, the Premier League trophy, the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the UEFA Super Cup made their way to the city of Mumbai which has one of the most diverse football fanbases in the nation, read the release.

The four trophies that constitute the Cityzens' first-ever treble success were displayed in front of the iconic GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti at the Shree Ram Mandir Wadala in Mumbai, providing the perfect opportunity for Manchester City to embrace the rich culture of Mumbai during the ongoing Ganpati festival in Maharashtra, which is revered to be the biggest celebration in the city and the state. Last season, Manchester City became the first English team since 1999 after their arch-rival Manchester United to complete a treble.

The Blues came from behind to beat Arsenal and lift their third consecutive Premier League. In the FA Cup final, City secured a 2-1 victory against local rival Manchester United to clinch the second trophy of the season. Finally, Rodri's curving shot in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan completed the historic treble. (ANI)

