Sports News Roundup: Fleetwood ready to surf the home Ryder Cup wave again; Hawkins becomes first woman in five years to test an F1 car and more

Golf-Fleetwood ready to surf the home Ryder Cup wave again

Europe's remarkable 30-year home unbeaten Ryder Cup run is often attributed to the intangibles of atmosphere and team spirit and Tommy Fleetwood says he hopes Rome this weekend will provide another hefty dose of both after the exhilaration of Paris 2018. Fleetwood had a dream debut, winning four out of four doubles matches and hardly noticing his singles defeat as Europe surged back to claim a crushing 17-1/2 to 10-1/2 point victory.

Motor racing-Hawkins becomes first woman in five years to test an F1 car

Aston Martin driver ambassador and former W Series racer Jessica Hawkins has become the first woman in nearly five years to test a Formula One car, the Silverstone-based team announced on Tuesday. Hawkins, a 28-year-old former British karting champion who has also worked as a James Bond movie stunt driver, did 26 laps in Aston's 2021 car at the Hungaroring outside Budapest last Thursday.

Soccer-Alexander-Arnold back in training with Liverpool

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to training on Monday, the Merseyside club's assistant manager Pep Lijnders said on Tuesday ahead of their League Cup third round match against Leicester City. Alexander-Arnold, who injured his hamstring in a 3-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa earlier this month, also missed England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and their friendly against Scotland.

Golf-Profile of Europe Ryder Cup team

A brief look at the 12-man Europe Ryder Cup team that will face the U.S. in the biennial competition this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. LUDVIG ABERG (Sweden)

Doping-Russian doping in focus as Valieva case heads to court

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday began hearing Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case, a scandal that rocked the sport and cast a shadow over her country's already embattled anti-doping system. Nineteen months after Valieva helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win gold in the team event at the 2022 Beijing Games despite testing positive for a banned substance, her competitors are still awaiting justice.

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov win titles

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany overcame dropping the first set to post a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin in the Chengdu Open final on Tuesday in Chengdu, China. Zverev, 26, recorded 10 aces to dispatch Safiullin and win the match in two hours, 56 minutes. Zverev captured his first hard-court title since the Nitto ATP Finals in November 2021.

Soccer-Arsenal's Saka doubtful for next two games says Arteta

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has joined the club's growing injury list and is doubtful for their next two matches, manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday ahead of a League Cup tie against Brentford. England forward Saka picked up a knock in the 2-2 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in which he scored and made his 86th consecutive Premier League appearance - an Arsenal record.

Golf-Profile of U.S. Ryder Cup team

A brief look at the 12-man U.S. Ryder Cup team that will face Europe in the biennial competition this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. SAM BURNS

Soccer-UEFA set to reinstate Russian youth teams

UEFA will explore options for Russia's youth teams to return to competition for the first time since the country's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday following its Executive Committee's meeting in Limassol, Cyprus. Following the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", UEFA decided in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in their competitions.

MLB roundup: Justin Verlander shines as Astros top M's

Justin Verlander turned in a vintage performance, taking a shutout into the ninth inning as the Houston Astros defeated the host Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Monday night to extend their lead in the race for the American League's third and final wild-card playoff berth. Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros, who snapped a three-game losing streak and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Mariners, who lost their fourth in a row. Houston remains 2 1/2 games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

