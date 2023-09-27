Left Menu

Tamim Iqbal left out of Bangladesh’s 2023 ODI WC Squad

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that they are well aware of Tamim's back injury. The chief selector also added that the 34-year-old complained after the first ODI match against New Zealand and the decision to keep him out of the squad was taken after discussing with him. 

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 08:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 08:16 IST
Tamim Iqbal left out of Bangladesh’s 2023 ODI WC Squad
Tamim Iqbal. (Picture: Bangladesh Cricket Board). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh ODI skipper and star player Tamim Iqbal will miss the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India after the player complained of discomfort in his back following the New Zealand match, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that they are well aware of Tamim's back injury. The chief selector also added that the 34-year-old complained after the first ODI match against New Zealand and the decision to keep him out of the squad was taken after discussing with him.

"We are all aware that Tamim Iqbal is a long-term injury concern. He returned for the New Zealand series. After the first match, there was a bit of a complaint. We thought of his injury concern when not taking him in the squad. We have spoken to all concerned, before taking this decision. We discussed it with Tamim. We can't tell you what we spoke about. We discussed it with the team management and didn't want to take a risk in a long World Cup campaign. It is a very important event," Minhajul Abedin said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Abedin said that the team management would be in an uncomfortable situation if any players got injured in the forthcoming ODI World Cup.

"You can't take risks with some injuries," Abedin said. "If someone gets injured in the World Cup, it will get the team management into an uncomfortable situation. He played the first two matches, but we had to rest him. He had a bit of pain after the second game. We considered this before taking the decision," he added. "Tamim is one of our best players but an injury concern restricts his ability. He had suffered with back pain for a long time so the New Zealand series was a chance to check his fitness. He played the second game fully, but he didn't play the third match. We discussed it with the medical team, after which we took the decision," he added.

Tamim missed the Asia Cup 2023 due to injury concerns and was returned to the squad in the New Zealand ODI series. He scored 44 runs in the second ODI against the Kiwis on September 2. Bangladesh will start their ODI World Cup 2023 journey against Afghanistan on October 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Bangladesh's ODI World Cup Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (vice-capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023