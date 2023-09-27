Cricket-Back injury keeps Tamim out of Bangladesh World Cup squad

Left Menu

Tamim Iqbal Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh will be without their most prolific one-day batter Tamim Iqbal at the World Cup after a persistent back injury dashed the opener's hopes of playing in the showpiece event in India beginning on Oct. 5. The 34-year-old had said in July he was retiring from international cricket but reversed his decision a day later after meeting with the country's prime minister.

The back injury forced him to step down as the team's 50-overs captain and he then missed the Asia Cup. Tamim returned for this month's home series against New Zealand month but complained of discomfort, prompting team management to leave him out of the 15-man World Cup squad, which is led by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

"We are all aware that Tamim Iqbal is a long-term injury concern," chief selector Minhajul Abedin told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the player complained of discomfort after the first match against New Zealand. "We discussed it with the team management, and didn't want to take a risk in a long World Cup campaign. It is a very important event."

Tamim's scored 8,357 ODI runs the most by a Bangladesh batter. He has played in 243 one-day matches. In his absence, Tanzid Hasan will partner Litton Das at the top of their batting order, followed by Najmul Hossain Shanto at number three.

Shakib and his men will reach Guwahati later on Wednesday and play two warm-up matches in the east Indian city before moving north to Dharamsala for their tournament opener against Afghanistan on Oct. 7. Bangladesh squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah

