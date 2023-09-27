India win team bronze in men's skeet
The Indian team of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka bagged the team bronze medal in the mens skeet event of the Asian Games here on Wednesday. The trio shot a total of 355 to settle for the third position as India continued their dominance at the range. Hosts China won the gold medal while Qatar claimed the silver.
The Indian team of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka bagged the team bronze medal in the men's skeet event of the Asian Games here on Wednesday. The trio shot a total of 355 to settle for the third position as India continued their dominance at the range. Hosts China won the gold medal while Qatar claimed the silver. The Indian women's team, however, crashed out of the shotgun skeet event by finishing in the fourth position behind Kazakhstan, China and Thailand.
