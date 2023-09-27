Left Menu

Esha Singh wins silver medal in women's individual 25m pistol

Teenaged Indian shooter Esha Singh claimed a silver medal in the womens individual 25m pistol event at the Asian Games even as Manu Bhaker failed to secure a podium finish here on Wednesday.The 18-year-old Esha shot 34 to settle for the second place, while Chinas Rui Liu won the gold medal with a games record score of 38.

Updated: 27-09-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 12:51 IST
Esha Singh wins silver medal in women's individual 25m pistol
Teenaged Indian shooter Esha Singh claimed a silver medal in the women's individual 25m pistol event at the Asian Games even as Manu Bhaker failed to secure a podium finish here on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Esha shot 34 to settle for the second place, while China's Rui Liu won the gold medal with a games record score of 38. Jiin Yang ended with the bronze medal after shooting 29.

On her way to gold, Rui Liu broke the record held by India's Rahi Sarnobat (34). Youth Olympics champion Manu, who topped the qualification with a total score of 590, had to be content with a fifth-place finish and shot 21 in the eight-women final at the Hangzhou Shooting Range Hall.

In the gold medal contest, Esha missed three out of her five shots, while the Chinese missed the target only once to emerge victorious.

This is India's 10th medal in shooting, bettering the 2018 edition of nine medals in total.

Meanwhile, there was an unusual long delay in the final because of a missing shot of the Korean shooter, leaving the judges to inspect the target and the back-up Target to see if the shooter actually missed the target or failed to register.

