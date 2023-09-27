Indian League of Legends team bag fifth place
India finished fifth in the League of Legends event of the ESports in the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
The unit captained by Akshaj Shenoy (Kai), and comprising Samarth Arvind Trivedi (CrankO), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorp), Aakash Shandilya (Infi), Aditya Selvaraj (Krow) suffered a hard-fought 0-2 defeat against Vietnam in the quarter finals.
India's DOTA 2 team will begin their campaign against Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines in their opening group stage games Friday.
