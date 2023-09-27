Nepalese climber Kami Rita sets new record for 'Most Climbs of 8,000 metres'

Nepal's veteran summiteer Kami Rita Sherpa has made a new record for the 'Most Climbs of 8,000 metres', as he scaled 8,000ers 42 times, an official said.

The 53-year-old summited 42 mountains of more than 8,000 metres, breaking the record set by another famous climber, Nims Purja, who had set a record by scaling 8,000ers 41 times.

Kami Rita climbed the 8,163 metre Mt Manaslu - the world's eighth highest peak - on Tuesday morning as a part of his Seven Summit Treks 14 Peaks expedition, according to Thaneswar Guragai, General Manager at Seven Summit Treks. ''Kami Rita, along with other climbers, reached the summit of Mt Manaslu at 8:10 am,'' Guragain told PTI.

The Nepalese climber now holds the record for 'Most Climbs of 8,000 metres', he said, adding that Kami Rita has made a total of 42 summits of 8,000ers to date.

''Mt Manaslu ascent earns Kami Rita the title of 'Most successful ascent of 8000ers by any individual','' Guragain said.

Last year, Kami Rita scaled the world's eighth-highest peak, Mt Everest, for the 28th time, setting a world record for most ascents on the world's highest mountain.

Kami, a Senior Climbing Guide at Seven Summit Treks Pvt Ltd, had scaled Mt Everest for the first time in May 1994.

According to Guragain, between 1994 and 2023, Kami Rita climbed Mt Everest 28 times, Mt K2 and Mt Lhotse one time each, Mt Manaslu four times and Mt Cho Oyu eight times.

