Left Menu

SAFF U19 Championship: India overcome Nepal in penalties, to meet Pakistan in final

A nerveless India overcame a sticky Nepal 3-2 through a penalty shootout in their semifinal match here on Wednesday to set up the SAFF Under-19 Championship final against Pakistan.India will face their arch-rivals in the summit clash on Saturday at the Dashrath Stadium. In the first semifinal of the day, Pakistan had defeated Bhutan 6-5, as that match also went in to the tie-breaker.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-09-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:29 IST
SAFF U19 Championship: India overcome Nepal in penalties, to meet Pakistan in final
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A nerveless India overcame a sticky Nepal 3-2 through a penalty shootout in their semifinal match here on Wednesday to set up the SAFF Under-19 Championship final against Pakistan.

India will face their arch-rivals in the summit clash on Saturday at the Dashrath Stadium. The match went into tie-breaker after the score stood at 1-1 after the regulation time, which saw both the sides playing some fast-paced football. Sahil Khurshid had put India ahead in the 26th minute but Nepal drew level through a 74th minute strike by Samir Tamang. When the score was tied 2-2 in the tie-breaker, Manglenthang Kipgen emerged India's hero as he coolly slotted the ball in to make it 3-2 and give his side a victory. Apart from Kipgen, the other two scorers for India in the shootout were Arjun Singh Oinam and Gwgwmsar Goyary. Kipgen joined the action only in the 66th minute as a replacement for Blue Colts' captain Ishan Shishodia. In the first semifinal of the day, Pakistan had defeated Bhutan 6-5, as that match also went in to the tie-breaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023