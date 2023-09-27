SAFF U19 Championship: India overcome Nepal in penalties, to meet Pakistan in final
A nerveless India overcame a sticky Nepal 3-2 through a penalty shootout in their semifinal match here on Wednesday to set up the SAFF Under-19 Championship final against Pakistan.India will face their arch-rivals in the summit clash on Saturday at the Dashrath Stadium. In the first semifinal of the day, Pakistan had defeated Bhutan 6-5, as that match also went in to the tie-breaker.
India will face their arch-rivals in the summit clash on Saturday at the Dashrath Stadium. The match went into tie-breaker after the score stood at 1-1 after the regulation time, which saw both the sides playing some fast-paced football. Sahil Khurshid had put India ahead in the 26th minute but Nepal drew level through a 74th minute strike by Samir Tamang. When the score was tied 2-2 in the tie-breaker, Manglenthang Kipgen emerged India's hero as he coolly slotted the ball in to make it 3-2 and give his side a victory. Apart from Kipgen, the other two scorers for India in the shootout were Arjun Singh Oinam and Gwgwmsar Goyary. Kipgen joined the action only in the 66th minute as a replacement for Blue Colts' captain Ishan Shishodia. In the first semifinal of the day, Pakistan had defeated Bhutan 6-5, as that match also went in to the tie-breaker.
