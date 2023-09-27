Mohun Bagan edge out 9-man Bengaluru FC 1-0

Mohun Bagan Super Giant edged out a 9-man Bengaluru FC 1-0 in their scrappy Indian Super League match here on Wednesday.

In a match that witnessed several tense moments, Hugo Boumous scored the winner for Bagan in the 67th minute.

Bengaluru FC in fact enjoyed better possession in the initial phase of the match, forcing the home side to hang in there with all their strength.

However, the Kolkatans soon slipped into their own and tussled with their opponents more effectively.

In the 67th minute, BFC's Jovanovic made an error while clearing the ball, which was collected by Bagan's Jason Cummings.

Cummings passed it to Boumous, who placed the ball past BFC custodian Gurpreet Sandhu.

But thereafter the match saw some skirmishes which ended in BFC's Suresh Singh and Naorem Singh getting marching orders in the 75th and 92nd minutes respectively.

