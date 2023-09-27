Left Menu

Mohun Bagan edge out 9-man Bengaluru FC 1-0

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:43 IST
Mohun Bagan edge out 9-man Bengaluru FC 1-0
  • Country:
  • India

Mohun Bagan Super Giant edged out a 9-man Bengaluru FC 1-0 in their scrappy Indian Super League match here on Wednesday.

In a match that witnessed several tense moments, Hugo Boumous scored the winner for Bagan in the 67th minute.

Bengaluru FC in fact enjoyed better possession in the initial phase of the match, forcing the home side to hang in there with all their strength.

However, the Kolkatans soon slipped into their own and tussled with their opponents more effectively.

In the 67th minute, BFC's Jovanovic made an error while clearing the ball, which was collected by Bagan's Jason Cummings.

Cummings passed it to Boumous, who placed the ball past BFC custodian Gurpreet Sandhu.

But thereafter the match saw some skirmishes which ended in BFC's Suresh Singh and Naorem Singh getting marching orders in the 75th and 92nd minutes respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023