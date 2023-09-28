Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Sept. 30-Oct. 2 (all times GMT): Saturday, Sept. 30

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion (1200) * Villa are unbeaten in their last five league meetings with Brighton, winning each of the last four (D1).

* Brighton are the league's leading scorers so far this season with 18 goals from six games. * Villa have won their last nine Premier League games on home soil.

Bournemouth v Arsenal (1400) * In 14 meetings so far, Bournemouth's first and only victory over Arsenal was in 2018, when they won 2-1 at home in the Premier League (D2 L11).

* Arsenal are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games, stretching back to last season. * Bournemouth, along with bottom three clubs Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United, have yet to win a game this season.

Everton v Luton Town (1400) * This will be the first Premier League meeting between Everton and Luton.

* Everton won 1-0 when the teams last met in 2007 in the League Cup. They have 23 wins in this fixture overall (D9 L15). * Newly promoted Luton have scored the fewest league goals far, with only three from five games.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1400) * United beat Palace 3-0 when the teams met in the League Cup on Tuesday.

* Palace have won only three of their 28 Premier League meetings with United (D6 L19). * United captain Bruno Fernandes has now either scored or assisted a goal against 22 of the 24 clubs he has faced in the Premier League, with the exceptions being Sheffield United (three games) and Norwich City (two games).

Newcastle United v Burnley (1400) * Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who managed Burnley from 2011-12, has lost six of his 12 meetings when managing against his former team (W4 D2).

* Burnley are searching for their first win since returning to the top flight, having earned one point from five games after a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. * Newcastle became the first Premier League team to have eight different players score in a single game when they beat Sheffield United 8-0 last weekend.

West Ham United v Sheffield United (1400) * West Ham and Sheffield United have each won three of their eight Premier League meetings (D2).

* Bottom side Sheffield United have lost five of their six games so far and conceded 17 goals - the most in the league. * James Ward-Prowse has either scored or assisted in each of his four league appearances for West Ham since his transfer from Southampton in August.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (1400) * Wolves have lost four of their opening six league games (W1 D1) and conceded at least three goals in three of them.

* Reigning champions City are the only team with a perfect record in the league after six games. * City have conceded only three league goals so far, the fewest of any team this season, while striker Erling Haaland has scored eight of their 16 goals.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1630) * Tottenham have won only one of their last 20 Premier League games against Liverpool, a 4-1 victory in October 2017 (D6 L13).

* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five Premier League meetings against Tottenham (W3 D2). * Both teams have scored 15 goals from six games so far, trailing only Brighton (18) and Manchester City and Newcastle (both 16).

Sunday, Oct. 1 Nottingham Forest v Brentford (1300)

* Forest are yet to beat Brentford in the Premier League, having drawn 2-2 at home and lost 2-1 away last season. * Brentford's unbeaten start to the league ended last weekend after a 3-1 loss at home to Everton (D3 L2).

* Forest are unbeaten in their last six Premier League home games, stretching back to last season. Monday, Oct. 2

Fulham v Chelsea (1900) * Fulham have only beaten Chelsea twice in 32 Premier League (D11 L19) meetings.

* Under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea have won only one of their opening six Premier League games (D2 L3). * Chelsea have failed to score in 13 Premier League games in 2023, more than any other team.

