Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan becomes owner of Mumbai team in Indian Street Premier League

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday announced his association with the Indian Street Premier League ISPL as the owner of team Mumbai.The ISPL is Indias first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium, according to a press release. and a new enterprise ..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 12:05 IST
Amitabh Bachchan becomes owner of Mumbai team in Indian Street Premier League
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday announced his association with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Mumbai.

The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium, according to a press release. The inaugural edition is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

The tournament will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Bachchan said being part of the league marks a new beginning for him.

''A new day .. and a new enterprise .. For me an honour and a privilege to be with Mumbai as Team Owner, and to be privy to the surge of talent erupt , for a grand visionary future ..'' the 81-year-old actor wrote on his personal blog.

He described the ISPL as an exciting and a noble concept.

''An opportunity for them that exhibited their capacity on the streets, gullies and make shift home made pitches to play cricket , now to get selected for a team professionally and exhibit their talent in formal setups before the millions the world over !'' he further said in his post.

Recently, actors Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan were announced as the team owners of Srinagar and Bengaluru, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023