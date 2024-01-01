Cricket-Warner retires from one-dayers as well as tests

Left Menu

Australia opener David Warner said on Monday he had decided to call time on his one-day international and test careers to spend more time with his family.

Australia opener David Warner said on Monday he had decided to call time on his one-day international and test careers to spend more time with his family. The 37-year-old, a key member of the Australia team that won the 50-overs World Cup for the sixth time in India last year, will play his 112th and final test against Pakistan at his home Sydney Cricket Ground starting on Wednesday.

"I said at the World Cup that I wanted to get through that ... but I've decided to also announce my retirement from that format," Warner told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground. "It'll help the one-day team move along a bit ... but if they need me, they know where I am." Warner scored 22 centuries and 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30 over 161 one-day internationals after his debut in January 2009, winning two World Cups in the format.

