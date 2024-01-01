Left Menu

Muhammad Jawadullah and Ali Naseer's stupendous bowling performance helped the United Arab Emirates (UAE) clinch a massive 11-run win over Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 09:25 IST
Jawadullah, Naseer's effort help UAE clinch massive win over Afghanistan in 2nd T20I
Team UAE. (Picture: UAE Cricket Official/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Muhammad Jawadullah and Ali Naseer's stupendous bowling performance helped the United Arab Emirates (UAE) clinch a massive 11-run win over Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. After winning the toss, the UAE decided to bat first in Sharjah. Skipper Muhammad Waseem (53 runs from 32 balls) played a captain's knock and smashed 4 fours and 3 sixes with a strike rate of 165.62. On the other hand, Aryan Lakra's (63* runs from 47 balls) unbeaten knock powered the hosts to post 166/7 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Meanwhile, Azmatullah Omarzai and Qais Ahmad bagged two wickets in their respective spells and led the Afghan bowling attack. While Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi scalped one wicket each. In the run chase, no Afghan batters played a winning knock to chase the target. Mohammad Nabi (47 runs from 27 balls) and Hazratullah Zazai (36 runs from 27 balls) were the only standout batters for the visitors.

On the other hand, Jawadullah and Naseer led the UAE bowling attack after they scalped four wickets each in their respective spells and helped the hosts to bundle up Afghanistan's batting lineup at 155. Meanwhile, Junaid Siddique and Akif Raja picked up one wicket each in their respective spells. Following his four-wicket haul, Ali Naseer was named the 'Player of the Match'.

Brief score: UAE 166/7: Aryan Lakra 63*(47), Muhammad Waseem 53(32), Akif Raja 13*(11); Qais Ahmad 2/15, Azmatullah Omarzai 2/35, Mohammad Nabi 1/14 vs Afghanistan 155/10: Mohammad Nabi 47(27), Hazratullah Zazai 36(27), Rahmanullah Gurbaz 21(17); Ali Naseer 4/24, Muhammad Jawad Ullah 4/26, Akif Raja 1/33. (ANI)

