Soccer-Brighton recall Sarmiento from West Brom loan spell

Brighton & Hove Albion have recalled winger Jeremy Sarmiento from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion. The 21-year-old was sent to the Championship side after recovering from a metatarsal fracture he suffered in March. The Ecuadorian international has made 21 appearances for West Brom this season and scored twice.

"Jeremy will come back to us and we will look at what is the next best step for his development," Brighton technical director David Weir said in a statement. Sarmiento joined Brighton in 2021, months before he made his senior national team debut. He has appeared in 14 Premier League matches for Brighton, including two starts.

Brighton, eighth in the league, visit West Ham on Tuesday.

