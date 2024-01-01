Soccer-Brighton recall Sarmiento from West Brom loan spell

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 18:28 IST
Brighton & Hove Albion have recalled winger Jeremy Sarmiento from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion. The 21-year-old was sent to the Championship side after recovering from a metatarsal fracture he suffered in March. The Ecuadorian international has made 21 appearances for West Brom this season and scored twice.

"Jeremy will come back to us and we will look at what is the next best step for his development," Brighton technical director David Weir said in a statement. Sarmiento joined Brighton in 2021, months before he made his senior national team debut. He has appeared in 14 Premier League matches for Brighton, including two starts.

Brighton, eighth in the league, visit West Ham on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

