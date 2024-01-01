Soccer-Mitoma named in Japan's Asian Cup squad despite ankle injury

Left Menu

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma has been included in Japan's squad for this month's Asian Cup finals in Qatar despite being sidelined with an ankle injury. Hajime Moriyasu included the 26-year-old in a 26-man squad that also features Liverpool's Wataru Endo, Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad for the competition, which kicks off on Jan. 12.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma has been included in Japan's squad for this month's Asian Cup finals in Qatar despite being sidelined with an ankle injury.

Hajime Moriyasu included the 26-year-old in a 26-man squad that also features Liverpool's Wataru Endo, Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad for the competition, which kicks off on Jan. 12. "I don't know if (Mitoma) will be ready for the first match, but he is recovering well and I expect him to be available at an early stage," Moriyasu told reporters.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi had cast doubt on Mitoma's availability for the 24-nation continental championship, which runs until Feb. 10, after he limped off during a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Dec. 21. Japan are aiming to win the Asian Cup for a record-extending fifth time having previously landed the title in 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2011.

Moriyasu led the Samurai Blue to the final in 2019, where his side lost to Qatar. Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi was among those to miss out on selection alongside Lazio's Daichi Kamada and Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka.

The exclusion of Tanaka, who famously scored the winner for Japan against Spain at the 2022 World Cup, came as a surprise after the 25-year-old had been on target for Moriyasu's side in a 5-0 friendly win over Thailand in Tokyo on Monday. The Samurai Blue will kick off their Asian Cup challenge on Jan. 14 against Vietnam, who are led by former Japan coach Philippe Troussier, before taking on Iraq and Indonesia in Group D.

