Soccer-Birmingham City sack manager Rooney amid winless run

Wayne Rooney has been dismissed as the manager of Birmingham City after less than three months in the role, the second-tier Championship club said on Wednesday, after a winless run left them hovering above the relegation zone.

Rooney was appointed Birmingham manager in October when the club were sixth in the table, but they have since fallen to 20th place, six points above the relegation zone.

