India suffer 0-3 whitewash against Australia with 190-run loss in third women's ODI
This was Australias highest total against India, bettering the previous best of 3327 in 2018.Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was the most successful bowler for India, finishing with figures of 357.Brief scores Australia 3387 in 50 overs Phoebe Litchfield 119, Alyssa Healy 82 Shreyanka Patil 357.
- Country:
- India
India failed to avoid a 0-3 series whitewash against Australia after losing the third women's ODI by 190 runs here on Tuesday.
Chasing a daunting 333, India folded for 148 in 32.4 Overs. Deepti Sharma (25 not out), Smriti Mandhana (29), Jemimah Rodrigues (25), Richa Ghosh (19) and Pooja Vastrakar (14) couldn't capitalise on their starts as India's batting completely fell apart.
Earlier, Opener Phoebe Litchfield struck 119 off 125 balls, while skipper Alyssa Healy made an 85-ball 82 as Australia posted an imposing 338 for seven against India. This was Australia's highest total against India, bettering the previous best of 332/7 in 2018.
Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was the most successful bowler for India, finishing with figures of 3/57.
Brief scores: Australia: 338/7 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Alyssa Healy 82; Shreyanka Patil 3/57). India: 148 allout in 32.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 29; Georgia Wareham 3/23).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia skipper Alyssa Healy wins toss, opts to bat against India in one-off Test
Indian Women’s team would be incredibly dominant for a long period of time: Alyssa Healy
Starc earning record-breaking IPL paycheck 'justification for his hardwork': Alyssa Healy
After a dog-bite incident and 50 stitches, Alyssa Healy ready to keep wickets
"We probably had one bad day," says Australia Women skipper Alyssa Healy