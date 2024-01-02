Sports News Roundup: Jazz bully Mavs behind Jordan Clarkson's triple-double; Suns lean on star power to clip Magic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Jazz bully Mavs behind Jordan Clarkson's triple-double

Jordan Clarkson registered Utah's first triple-double in nearly 16 years and the Jazz avenged a 50-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks with a 127-90 victory on Monday night in Salt Lake City. Clarkson totaled 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to become the first Jazz player with a triple-double in the regular season since Carlos Boozer had one on Feb. 13, 2008.

Last ride? Bill Belichick still giving 'my best every day' to Patriots

Considering his track record for discipline and consistency, it would be a surprise if Patriots coach Bill Belichick prematurely rode off into the sunset as he prepares for what is rumored to be his final game in New England. Sparked by reports of owner Robert Kraft's decision on Belichick's future with the team, speculation mounted in November that New England was ready for a change at the position.

Bowl roundup: No. 1 Michigan edges No. 4 Alabama in OT in Rose Bowl

Blake Corum ran for the winning 17-yard touchdown in overtime and top-seeded Michigan advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship game with a 27-20 overtime victory over fourth-seeded Alabama on Monday in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Corum rushed for 83 yards and also caught a touchdown pass as Michigan (14-0) won a CFP contest for the first time. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolverines, who had lost their previous six bowl games. His touchdown toss to Roman Wilson with 1:34 left in regulation forced overtime.

NBA roundup: Suns lean on star power to clip Magic

Kevin Durant recorded 31 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to help the Phoenix Suns post a 112-107 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Bradley Beal scored a season-best 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting as Phoenix won its third straight game. Devin Booker had 21 points and three steals for the Suns, who got to see their big three of Booker, Durant and Beal all play in the same game for just the fourth time this season.

Tennis-Swiatek keeps winning in United Cup as Poland reach quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek overcame Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-1 at the United Cup on Monday for a second singles win of the season and partnered Hubert Hurkacz to dish out a "double bagel" that put Poland into the quarter-finals of the mixed team tournament. Swiatek and Hurkacz eased past Sorribes Tormo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-0 6-0 in the mixed doubles decider to ensure the top seeds finished as Group A winners in the 18-nation event that offers $10 million in prize money.

Sean McVay 'promises' return to Rams in 2024

Retirement conversation with Sean McVay can be put on hold after the Rams' head coach confirmed he will be on the Los Angeles sideline again next season. At this time last year, McVay said he was wrestling with how long he would remain in the profession as he started a family. He and his wife welcomed their first child in October.

NFL roundup: Ravens thrash Dolphins, grab No. 1 seed in AFC

Lamar Jackson passed for 321 yards and matched his career high of five touchdown passes and the Baltimore Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 56-19 dismantling of the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Isaiah Likely had two touchdown receptions and Zay Flowers (106 receiving yards), Justice Hill, Patrick Ricard and Charlie Kolar each had one for the Ravens (13-3). Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon III each rushed for a score for Baltimore, which has won six straight games and 10 of its past 11.

Spanish soccer player Hermoso testifies about Rubiales World Cup kiss

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso testified in Madrid High Court on Tuesday over the kiss she said football federation chief Luis Rubiales planted on her lips without her consent after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup last summer. Hermoso spent around 2-1/2 hours speaking behind closed doors to investigating judge Francisco de Jorge, who is examining evidence including television footage before deciding whether to approve charges and advance the case to trial.

Tennis-Djokovic hampered by wrist issue at United Cup as Serbia reach quarters

Novak Djokovic received treatment for a wrist issue during his 6-1 6-7(3) 6-1 win over Jiri Lehecka at the United Cup on Tuesday as Serbia squeezed past the Czech Republic 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals. Djokovic drew Serbia level at 1-1 in the $10 million mixed team tournament and had been scheduled to compete in the mixed doubles decider with Olga Danilovic before being replaced by the 20-year-old Hamad Medjedovic.

No. 2 Washington craves underdog role vs. No. 1 Michigan

The Michigan and Washington programs are familiar with one another from their meetings in the Rose Bowl. They're about to get a whole lot more familiar.

