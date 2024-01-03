Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Last ride? Bill Belichick still giving 'my best every day' to Patriots

Considering his track record for discipline and consistency, it would be a surprise if Patriots coach Bill Belichick prematurely rode off into the sunset as he prepares for what is rumored to be his final game in New England. Sparked by reports of owner Robert Kraft's decision on Belichick's future with the team, speculation mounted in November that New England was ready for a change at the position.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn not yet concerned with future

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn already has a game plan when it comes to his next opportunity to be a head coach. Quinn downplayed the significance of any distractions he could face preparing for what's next as Dallas drills into the regular-season finale at Washington and a chance to claim the NFC East division title with a victory over the Commanders.

Novak Djokovic leads Serbia into United Cup quarters

Novak Djokovic helped Serbia advance to the United Cup quarterfinals and a date with host Australia. Serbia beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Tuesday in Perth to win Group E. Djokovic held off Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1 but the Czechs leveled with Marketa Vondrousova's 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 defeat of Olga Danilovic. Danilovic paired with Hamad Medjedovic for the decisive 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 win in mixed doubles over Petr Nouza and Miriam Kolodziejova.

Report: OT La'el Collins working out with Cowboys

Veteran offensive tackle La'el Collins could rejoin the Dallas Cowboys this week, NFL Network reported. Collins arrived for a workout Tuesday and could sign with the practice squad if he passes a physical, per the report.

Report: Spurs seek disabled player exception for Charles Bassey

The San Antonio Spurs are applying for a disabled player exception (DPE) for injured center Charles Bassey, ESPN reported Tuesday. Bassey, 23, tore his left ACL on Dec. 10 while on assignment with the G League's Austin Spurs and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Sean McVay 'promises' return to Rams in 2024

Retirement conversation with Sean McVay can be put on hold after the Rams' head coach confirmed he will be on the Los Angeles sideline again next season. At this time last year, McVay said he was wrestling with how long he would remain in the profession as he started a family. He and his wife welcomed their first child in October.

ATP roundup: Rafael Nadal returns with Brisbane win

Spain's Rafael Nadal defeated Austria's Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1 at the Brisbane International in Australia on Tuesday for his first win in nearly 12 months. The 22-time grand slam winner, sidelined since the 2023 Australian Open due to injuries and hip surgery, never faced a break point in the 89-minute match. Nadal, 37, will face Australia's Jason Kubler in the second round.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett denies refusing backup role

Kenny Pickett denied he refused to play the backup role to quarterback Mason Rudolph and declared such reports disappointing and without merit. Pickett clarified that the decision to sit came largely from medical personnel assessing his readiness four weeks removed from "tightrope" surgery to accelerate recovery from a high-ankle sprain against Arizona in Week 13. Mitch Trubisky started the next two games, both losses, before Steelers coach Mike Tomlin handed the ball to Rudolph, who is 2-0 as the starter.

No. 2 Washington craves underdog role vs. No. 1 Michigan

The Michigan and Washington programs are familiar with one another from their meetings in the Rose Bowl. They're about to get a whole lot more familiar.

Florida State lands transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei

Former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is joining Florida State for the 2024 season. He passed for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns in his lone season with the Beavers after transferring from Clemson.

