Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owners of team Kolkata.

The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium. It is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 here.

Kareena, who shared the announcement on Instagram, said cricket is a long-running tradition in the family. Legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the actor's father-in-law.

''Cricket, a tradition we cherish, a love we share... It runs in the family after all. So thrilled to announce our ownership of Team Kolkata in the Indian Street Premiere League! ''It's a fantastic opportunity for young aspiring cricketers out there and we couldn't be happier to be part of this experience,'' she wrote on Wednesday.

The inaugural edition of the ISPL will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Team Mumbai is owned by Amitabh Bachchan, team Srinagar by Akshay Kumar, team Bengaluru by Hrithik Roshan, team Hyderabad by Ram Charan and team Chennai by Suriya.

