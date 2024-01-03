Sports News Roundup: Atal fined and given suspended jail sentence for Israel-Hamas conflict post; Panthers stay hot, cruise past Coyotes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Formula simple for Colts, Texans: Win and get in

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has led the Houston Texans to their first winning season since 2019. Now he wants a playoff berth.

Canucks jump out to 5-0 lead, never look back in beating Sens

Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter each scored twice as the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks began the new year in dominant fashion, rolling over the visiting Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Tuesday. The well-rested Canucks showed off an array of skill, scoring goals in bunches, including two in a span of just 24 seconds in the first period to break the game open.

Sam Montembeault, Canadiens hold off Stars

Nick Suzuki and Jordan Harris each had a goal and an assist and the visiting Montreal Canadiens held on to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night. Kaiden Guhle and Cole Caufield also scored for the Canadiens, who had lost three straight and finished their road trip 3-3-1. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves.

No. 25 Auburn tops Penn for sixth straight win

Johni Broome recorded 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots to help No. 25 Auburn notch an 88-68 nonconference victory over visiting Penn on Tuesday night. Chad Baker-Mazara added 16 points as the Tigers (11-2) won their sixth consecutive game. Auburn has won those games by an average of 24 points.

James van Riemsdyk's 3-point game sends Bruins past Jackets

James van Riemsdyk scored the winning goal in the second period and assisted on a pair of insurance markers in the third as the Boston Bruins beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Tuesday night. van Riemsdyk posted his first three-point game of the season for the Bruins, who took 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the middle frame before a two-goal third helped them cruise to a fourth straight win since the NHL's holiday break concluded last week.

Soccer-Atal fined and given suspended jail sentence for Israel-Hamas conflict post

Algeria international soccer player Youcef Atal has been handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence and a 45,000-euro fine by a court in Nice for a social media repost about the Israel-Hamas conflict. The court said the social media repost provoked hatred on the grounds of religion.

Panthers stay hot, cruise past Coyotes

Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal and added an assist, leading the Florida Panthers to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday in Tempe, Ariz. Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who have won five straight games. Verhaeghe has tallied two points in four of his past five games.

Capitals start fast, hold on against Penguins

The visiting Washington Capitals took an early four-goal lead Tuesday, then held on to edge the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3. Tom Wilson, Beck Malenstyn, Martin Fehervary and Alex Ovechkin scored, and Rasmus Sandin added two assists for the Capitals, who had lost four consecutive games (0-2-2).

Caitlin Clark's buzzer-beater lifts No. 4 Iowa over Michigan St.

Caitlin Clark capped a 40-point night by drilling a buzzing-beating, step-back 3-pointer from the midcourt logo to give No. 4 Iowa a 76-73 win over Michigan State on Tuesday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes (14-1, 3-0 Big Ten) led by nine points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Spartans (11-3, 1-2) pulled level when Julia Ayrault made a layup with 1:27 to go.

David Perron's late goal lifts Wings, stuns Sharks

David Perron scored twice, including the winning goal with 90 seconds remaining in regulation, to pace the visiting Detroit Red Wings' 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Daniel Sprong netted one goal and one assist, while J.T. Compher and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, who kicked off a three-game California road trip on a winning note. Goaltender Alex Lyon made 24 saves and Lucas Raymond collected three assists.

(With inputs from agencies.)