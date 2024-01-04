Left Menu

Mbappé scores again as Paris Saint-Germain beats Toulouse 2-0 to win Champions Trophy

It took Mbapps overall tally to 22 goals in 23 matches this season and extended his PSG scoring record to 234 since joining in the summer of 2017.The Champions Trophy has been held abroad in recent years as a pre-season curtain raiser.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-01-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 09:14 IST
Mbappé scores again as Paris Saint-Germain beats Toulouse 2-0 to win Champions Trophy
  • Country:
  • France

Kylian Mbappé and Lee Kang-in both scored as French league champion Paris Saint-Germain beat French Cup winner Toulouse 2-0 to win the Champions Trophy.

Lee put PSG ahead in the third minute after being set up by Ousmane Dembélé's first-time pass.

Toulouse left back Gabriel Suazo missed a chance to equalize in the 18th when he failed to meet a pass over the defense from midfielder Aron Donnum.

Dembélé and fellow winger Bradley Barcola also went close for PSG before Toulouse's Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga hit the post.

PSG made the most of that reprieve in the 44th when Mbappé collected Barcola's pass and beat 18-year-old goalkeeper Guillaume Restes from near the penalty spot. It took Mbappé's overall tally to 22 goals in 23 matches this season and extended his PSG scoring record to 234 since joining in the summer of 2017.

The Champions Trophy has been held abroad in recent years as a pre-season curtain raiser. This year's edition was scheduled to be held in Bangkok in August but was switched in June when the local organizer backed out.

The French league decided to hold the match on home soil at PSG's stadium in Paris rather than in Saudi Arabia or Qatar as had been expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024