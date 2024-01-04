Left Menu

UKK: Telugu Yoddhas looks to continue winning run; Gujarat Giants aim to get back on top

The Yoddhas played well in their previous match to defeat Mumbai Khiladis and captain Pratik Waikar stated that they are confident to register another win in the tournament. On the other hand, Gujarat Gaints' Pabani Sabar, who plays as a wazir for the team, also seemed confident ahead of their upcoming match

Telugu Yoddhas and Rajasthan Warriors in action during Ultimate Kho Kho season 2 (Image: UKK). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu Yoddhas will look to continue their winning form when they take on Chennai Quick Guns in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 on Friday, while Gujarat Giants will seek to get back on top of the points table as they go up against Rajasthan Warriors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. The Yoddhas played well in their previous match to defeat Mumbai Khiladis and captain Pratik Waikar stated that they are confident to register another win in the tournament.

Promoted by Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho became a huge hit in the first season. "We always try to stick to our plan in the match and it has worked really well for us in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 so far. As I said earlier we don't take any opponents lightly so we will prepare the best way to face Chennai Quick Guns, who are in good form in the league. We have to play well against every team if we want to reach the playoff which is our aim at the moment," commented Pratik Waikar.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gaints' Pabani Sabar, who plays as a wazir for the team, also seemed confident ahead of their upcoming match. He said, "Our team is taking every match seriously as every game is important at this stage of the league. The game against Rajasthan Warriors will be crucial for us as well as we will come up with a plan and will like to execute it perfectly to win the contest."

The exciting action of Season 2 will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network's channels with live coverage of daily two matches starting at 7:30 PM IST. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

