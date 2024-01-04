Left Menu

Cricket-India complete seven-wicket win over South Africa to share series

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 17:13 IST
India chased down a modest victory target of 79 to claim a seven-wicket win over hosts South Africa in the second test at Newlands on Thursday and share the two-match series 1-1 after an extraordinary game finished inside five sessions.

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah took 6-61 to bowl South Africa out for 176 in their second innings on the stroke of lunch on the second day, before the visitors came out swinging and completed the win in 12 overs as they reached 80 for three. Rohit Sharma finished not out on 16 and Shreyas Iyer on 4, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (28), Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) being the other wickets to fall.

There will be plenty of scrutiny of the Newlands pitch with the match completed in 642 balls, the shortest ever test in which there has been a winner, beating Australia's 656-ball victory over South Africa in 1932.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

