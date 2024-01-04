Sports News Roundup: Domantas Sabonis-led Kings edge Magic in 2 OTs; Connor McDavid powers Oilers past Flyers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Nijel Pack, Miami chase down No. 16 Clemson

Nijel Pack returned from a two-game injury absence to score a game-high 25 points as Miami knocked off 16th-ranked Clemson 95-82 in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Wednesday night in Coral Gables, Fla. The Hurricanes won despite playing their first game this season without Wooga Poplar, who averages 16.2 points and ranks second in the nation by shooting 50 percent on 3-pointers. Poplar has an ankle injury.

Kanaan Carlyle, Stanford extend UCLA's home swoon

Kanaan Carlyle came off the bench for game highs of 17 points and four assists as Stanford sent UCLA to its third consecutive home loss with a 59-53 decision on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12) came into the contest with an 0-4 record away from home on the season. A stout defensive effort after digging a 10-0 hole to start the game, however, helped end Stanford's road woes and extend UCLA's home struggles.

USC, Cal both try to pull out of slumps

Teams with 0-2 starts in the Pac-12 will meet Wednesday night in Los Angeles when Cal visits Southern California. The Golden Bears (4-9 overall) were swept at home last weekend by Arizona and Arizona State, while the Trojans (6-7) lost games at Oregon and Oregon State.

NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis-led Kings edge Magic in 2 OTs

De'Aaron Fox saved five of his 15 points for the second overtime, Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Orlando Magic 138-135 on Wednesday night. Held to 10 points in the first 53 minutes, Fox connected twice from the interior in the second overtime, the final time breaking the game's last tie with 58.1 seconds left. He then hit one of two free throws with 13.6 seconds remaining for the final margin of victory as the Kings won for the third time in four games by overcoming a career-best, 43-point night from Orlando's Paolo Banchero.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid powers Oilers past Flyers

Connor McDavid passed the 900-point mark for his career with a goal and four assists to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to their sixth straight victory, 5-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. It was the 10th career game of least five points for McDavid, who became the fifth-fastest player to score 900 points in his career when he assisted on Zach Hyman's goal in the second period. McDavid did it in his 602nd career game. Wayne Gretzky accomplished the feat the fastest in just 385 games.

Tennis-France overcome Norway to reach United Cup semi-finals

Caroline Garcia helped France clinch a spot in the United Cup semi-finals as she beat Malene Helgo in singles and partnered with Edouard Roger-Vasselin to win the doubles decider in a 2-1 win over Norway on Thursday in Sydney. Garcia and Roger-Vasselin beat the pair of Ulrikke Eikeri and Casper Ruud 7-5 6-4 in an entertaining mixed doubles decider.

NC State hits last-second shot to cap rally vs. Notre Dame

DJ Burns made a tiebreaking layup with .6 seconds remaining in the game, and visiting North Carolina State scored the final eight points to stun Notre Dame with a 54-52 victory in ACC play on Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns had a team-high 13 points, and tied it 52-52 via a layup with 13 seconds left to play in regulation. Then after Notre Dame's Julian Roper missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw situation, and out of a timeout, Burns went up and under for the eventual winner, NC State's first lead of the game, as the Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) overcame shooting a season-low 28.8 percent -- including 8 of 35 in the second half -- to win their third straight.

No place for Mahomes: Chiefs to start QB Blaine Gabbert

With no ground to gain in the AFC playoff picture by beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are in preservation mode. Blaine Gabbert will start in place of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and multiple regulars are headed for plenty of rest in a game head coach Andy Reid said would be used as a good audition for younger players.

Oscar Pistorius, track star turned convicted murderer, set to leave jail

Oscar Pistorius' life story from before and after Valentine's Day 2013 reads like the script to two markedly different films – the first an inspirational sporting biopic and the second a grim tale of murder. In the first he was the "Blade Runner", the multiple Paralympic gold medallist with carbon-fibre prosthetic legs who became the first double amputee to compete in the Olympics when he represented South Africa at the 2012 London Games.

Ohio State holds off Rutgers for fourth straight win

Bruce Thornton and Jamison Battle combined for 46 points as Ohio State held off visiting Rutgers for a 76-72 win in Columbus on Wednesday for the Buckeyes' fourth straight win. Thornton scored 24 and Battle had 22 points while Roddy Gayle Jr. added all 11 of his points, including two clutch free throws, in the second half for the Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten).

(With inputs from agencies.)