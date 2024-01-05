Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

'Blade Runner' Pistorius set to be released 11 years after murdering girlfriend

South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius is set to be released on parole on Friday, nearly 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in a crime that shocked a nation long inured to violence against women. Pistorius - dubbed "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs - shot the 29-year-old model dead through a locked bathroom door on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Bill Belichick downplays curtain call as Patriots, Jets wrap woeful seasons

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick might be unsure what the future holds, but he realizes now certainly isn't the time to get sentimental. Belichick has patrolled the New England sideline for the past 24 seasons, but doubts have doubled that he'll return for a 25th as the Patriots prepare to face the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass.

Chiefs visit Chargers, choose rest in playoff tune-up

With no ground to gain in the AFC playoff picture by beating the host Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are in preservation mode in the regular-season finale. Blaine Gabbert will start in place of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and multiple regulars are headed for plenty of rest in a game head coach Andy Reid said would be used as a good audition for younger players.

All-SEC RB, Ole Miss TD machine Quinshon Judkins to transfer

All-SEC running back and Ole Miss touchdown machine Quinshon Judkins reportedly informed the coaching staff he plans to enter the transfer portal. Judkins would be one of the most coveted players available, but he could still return to Ole Miss even after officially starting the transfer process.

Jim Harbaugh favored to bolt Michigan for NFL

While Jim Harbaugh and his staff are preparing to face Washington's high-powered offense in Monday's College Football Playoff championship, pundits are speculating whether it will be his final game at Michigan. His name is annually tied to various NFL coaching vacancies, but that speculation was heightened this season with Harbaugh being suspended from the Wolverines' sideline on two separate occasions. It ratcheted up even further following reports that he has hired agent Don Yee.

Phil Mickelson: Signing Jon Rahm 'a bridge' between PGA-LIV

Phil Mickelson sees a positive future between players from the PGA Tour and members of LIV Golf in the wake of Rory McIlroy's move this week to cool already declining tensions between the parties. Mickelson, one of the original defectors to LIV in June 2022, took to social media Thursday to give credit to McIlroy for his expanded viewpoint and note how Jon Rahm's recent move to LIV helped bring the sides together.

ESPN, NCAA agree to new eight-year, $920 million deal for media rights

ESPN and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) have agreed to a $920 million, eight-year extension to their media rights deal that covers 40 championships including international rights to the "March Madness" college basketball tournament. The deal has an annual average value of $115 million, which more than triples the amount ESPN paid on average each year to the association under the previous 14-year agreement, the NCAA said.

Improved Bears out to erase Packers from postseason picture

Green Bay can clinch a playoff berth with a victory against visiting Chicago on Sunday afternoon in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers (8-8) have won five of their past seven games to gain control of their playoff fate. They are coming off a 33-10 win on the road against the Minnesota Vikings last week and only the Bears can block Green Bay from claiming a wild-card spot.

Dolphins, Bills collide for AFC East crown in Week 18 main event

The Buffalo Bills were three games behind the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East with five games remaining. Now the Bills stand one victory away from their fourth consecutive division crown when they face the suddenly reeling Dolphins on Sunday night at Miami Gardens, Fla., a primetime main event that serves as the last game of the NFL regular season.

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry jumping to NFL

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is headed to the NFL after three seasons at Alabama. McKinstry said Thursday in a post to X, formerly Twitter, that he cherishes his time with the Crimson Tide but is ready for the next step.

