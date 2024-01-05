Left Menu

Australia scores 199/4 against Pakistan at end of first session in Sydney (Day 03, Lunch)

Marnus Labuschagne's 60-run knock powered Australia to 199/4 against Pakistan after the end of the first session on day three at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 09:50 IST
Australia vs Pakistan. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Marnus Labuschagne's 60-run knock powered Australia to 199/4 against Pakistan after the end of the first session on day three at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. At lunch, the hosts stand at 199/4 and trail by 114 runs, with Travis Head (6*) and Mitchell Marsh.

In the first session on day three, Pakistan were disciplined with their bowling attack, giving only 83 runs and scalping two wickets. Shan Masood's side also gave no freebies and delivered five consecutive maiden overs in the morning in Sydney. Even though Labuschagne (60 runs from 147 balls) and Steven Smith (38 runs from 86 balls) made a solid partnership to take the Aussies to a better position.

Mir Hamza dismissed Smith in the 74th over to break the partnership, and just a few minutes later, Agha Salman removed Labuschagne in the 75th over. Now the Aussies will rely on Head and Marsh and hope to form a partnership to take them to a better place in the third Test match.

Recapping the second day of the Test match, the rain had the final say and Stumps were called early on Day 2 with only 46 overs bowled. At the time of Stumps, Australia's score read 116/2 -trail by 197 runs- with Marnus Labuschagne (23) and Steve Smith (6) standing unbeaten at the crease. Because of Pakistan's mainly disciplined bowling, Australia made sluggish but steady progress in their reply, adding just 110 to the overnight deficit despite losing both set openers. Aamer Jamal removed Australia batter Usman Khawaja just before the end of the second session, leaving Australia at 116/2. Rain fell shortly after, decreasing the prospects of the last session starting on schedule. (ANI)

