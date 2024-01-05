Left Menu

Soccer-Denmark's Sevecke retires at 27 due to heart condition

Denmark international Rikke Sevecke announced her retirement from soccer at the age of 27 after saying on Friday that she cannot continue her career due to a heart condition. Sevecke, who made more than 50 appearances for Denmark, played for Everton in the Women's Super League before moving to Portland Thorns in September.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:41 IST
Soccer-Denmark's Sevecke retires at 27 due to heart condition
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Denmark international Rikke Sevecke announced her retirement from soccer at the age of 27 after saying on Friday that she cannot continue her career due to a heart condition. Sevecke, who made more than 50 appearances for Denmark, played for Everton in the Women's Super League before moving to Portland Thorns in September. However, she did not make a single appearance for the American side.

"It's hard to know where to start. I've been playing soccer since I could walk and it's always been a big part of my life. But that stops now," she wrote on Instagram. "Over the past few months I've had some tests done and I recently got the results back saying that I have a heart condition.

"This means that I am not allowed to continue playing professional football and I have therefore had to stop my football career immediately. It's extremely hard not to be able to make this decision when I felt the time was right." Sevecke is not the first player to prematurely retire due to a heart condition.

In December 2021, Argentina striker Sergio Aguero was forced to retire at 33 due to a heart condition while Lucas Leiva retired last year with a similar issue. "You should be immensely proud of what you have achieved, Rikke. Your Everton family wishes you the very best in this new chapter," Everton Women said in a statement on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024